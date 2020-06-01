Former Speaker La’aulialemalietoa Leuatea Polata’ivao Fosi declaring he is now an Independent MP and will carry out his constituency’s wish to establish a new political party.

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – 01 JUNE 2020: Former Speaker of Parliament, La’aulialemalietoa Leuatea Polata’ivao Fosi, used the day Samoa became an independent country 58 years ago today, to declare he was an Independent MP as he obeyed his districts instruction to leave the Human Rights Protection Party (HRPP) and set up a new political party.

La’auli made the declaration in a press conference this afternoon following his constituency’s instructions in the weekend, in response to the Prime Ministers latest call that the MP had been sacked from the ruling Human Rights Protection Party.

The move now clears the air on the MPs position following the Prime Ministers various announcements that the MP had resigned, then terminated and finally sacked last week.

La’auli however insisted that the Prime Minister cannot remove him from the party and only his constituency who voted him in and a founding member of the party can remove him.

The Prime Minister first declared that the MP was no longer a caucus member as La’auli had breached party policy when he voted against major constitutional amendments on the new division of constituencies to be effective in the 2021 general election.

La’auli said he had been sacked for speaking up to protect the seat of Saleaula, a significant traditional seat since the country’s independence in 1962 that made up the 6 Pules of Savaii Island.

“But they moved the boundaries to create four or five new seats in Upolu and removed one seat from Savaii. Then they tell the Savaii voters to go to Savaii to vote on polling day as they cannot vote in Apia as before. Where is the balance and justice here?” he asked.

“They will no longer refer to Puleono i Salafai as the seat of Saleaula will no longer be in Parliament,” he said. “Maybe they’ll say Pulelima i Salafai. So where is all this talk and supposed passion about Samoan culture and customs?” he asked.

La’auli insisted that he had been denied natural justice in the Prime Ministers move to remove him from the party as he was never consulted or asked for his side of the issue.

“But that is up to the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, the International Parliamentary Union and the UN Human Rights Commission to consider if I had been denied natural justice,” said the MP.

“My priority now is my constituency’s wish. As of today, I declare that I am an independent Member of Parliament and I will write and express this to the Speaker when Parliament next meet for the Budget debate.”

La’auli also expressed deep concerns about the party that was dear to him, his family and constituency who among other constituencies, were the founding members.

One Party State controlled by one Person

La’auli repeated what he said in other media briefings before that setting up a political party is not hard.

“My constituency in the collective families of Sa Tupuā, and Sa Malietoā will now stand up to start something to save the country, and we ask other constituencies of Samoa for us to lift our burden together. If it is God’s wish to change HRPP, change it, because the authority and power to change is in your (voters) hands,” he stated.

He said when HRPP was established, its motto was ‘what’s good for Apia is also good for Savaii’.

“But that has been washed away. What we have now is a one party state, one party system, controlled by one man and surrounded by fortune hunters,” he said.

La’auli also apologized to the Prime Minister for any misdeeds between them.