Four Samoan Students under Japanese Government Scholarship Back Home Safely

(FRONT From Left): Agape Feunai Papalii Tautau; Counsellor and Deputy Head of Mission of the Embassy of Japan in Samoa Mr. Isao Kishi; Leativa Sonya Okesene. (BACK From Left): Luteru Agaalii Tauvale; Robert Bartley.

APIA, SAMOA – 27 NOVEMBER 2020: Four Samoan students who studied in Japan under the Japanese Government (MEXT) Scholarship, are back home safely, after completing their studies in Japan in March 2020 and remained there due to the closure of international borders.

The students returned home on the repatriation flight that arrived on 2 October 2020.

These four students called at the Embassy of Japan yesterday, Thursday 26 November 2020 and met with the Counsellor and Deputy Head of Mission of the Embassy of Japan in Samoa, Mr. Isao Kishi, and presented their graduating certificates:

Luteru Agaalii Tauvale graduated with a Ph.D of Science in Meteorology from Nagoya University;

Agape Feunai Papalii Tautau graduated with a Ph.D in Agricultural Science from Kyushu University;

Leativa Sonya Okesene who graduated with a Master’s Degree in Global Environmental Studies from Kyoto University and

Robert Bartley who graduated with a Master’s Degree in Public Policy in the area of infrastructure from Ritsumeikan University

The scholars also shared their experiences while they were studying and living in Japan for the past three to five years. The scholars shared that they would utilise their learning experiences and achievement to contribute to the development of Samoa as well as to strengthen the ties between Japan and Samoa.

They all expressed their grateful and heartfelt appreciation to the Government of Japan for giving such opportunities for them to realise their academic purposes.

They are all glad to be back home, and at the same time missing Japan and its beautiful environment.