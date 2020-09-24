German Government Boosts Music Talent at the Campus of Hope

A Counsellor with some of the residents at the Campus of Hope for abused children.

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA: Singing has always been part of the House of Hope Campus where child victims of sexual and physical abuse find refuge.

This week, the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany donated new musical equipment and a sound system so the children can combine singing and learning how to play a musical instrument.

German Consul to Samoa, Tagaloa Christa Szegedi presented the instruments to Samoa Victim Support Group (SVSG) President Siliniu Lina Chang.

“The objective of this support from Germany is to provide an avenue for healing as well as to rehabilitate the children and women here at the Campus of Hope, and by learning how to play these instruments such as the piano, drums and guitars, new skills can be learned, and the PA system can be used for Zumba and exercise activities,” said Tagaloa.

She commended SVSG for the service rendered to the children and she believed that with changes brought about by COVID-19, it is vital that people work together to support SVSG.

Within the Campus compound, the children are exposed to various educational activities that include singing and dancing.

SVSG President, Siliniu Lina Chang expressed her gratitude to the German Government for their support.

She said the musical instruments are a bonus to their activities especially in training the children to at least know how to play one instrument.

This is the second time the German Government has given support to the campus of Hope. In 2017 they donated bunk beds for the Campus worth ST$26,000 and now the musical instruments worth ST$13,000.