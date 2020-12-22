GOVT hands out $1.3 Million Stimulus Package to Village Women’s Committees

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – 22 DECEMBER 2020: More than 260 village Women’s Committees received a cheque of $3600 each from the Government stimulus package of $1.3 million tala allocated for their developments.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of Women & Social Development (MWSDC) Afamasaga Faauiga Mulitalo said the Government’s intention is for every village to have one committee.

“It is up to them if they want to set up sub-committees to look after certain areas such as health, environment, domestic projects etc, but they should have one main committee to work together with the Ministry,” said Afamasaga.

She also said it is the first time they have included women committees from the main villages – nuu le mavae, because they too are injecting a lot into the development of their villages.

The Minister for MWSDC Tuitama Leao Dr. Tuitama said it was not easy getting where they are today.

“There was no formal structure to guide this and some villages have at least four committees making it hard for the Ministry to identify the actual committee,” he said.

The current system now places one main committee per village to deal directly with the Ministry, and the Attorney General’s office have been instructed to draft a policy and set up criteria including a certain number of eligible Women’s Committees for each village,” said Tuitama.

He also said the cheques distributed today have conditions that each committee has to comply with.

“This is for the development of families and each village has already laid down their plans but it is the Ministry to approve and follow up if the money is used for its original purpose,” he said.

Some of the programs already conducted in some villages include workshops on eliminating violence against women and vegetable gardens such as Gagaifolevao, Lefaga, Falevao, Tafatafa Falealili and Aufaga.

Village representative for Vaito’omuli Palauli, Posena Fiso knows exactly where to spend $3600.

“The money will be used to buy seedlings then distribute to members of the committee and families for them to plant and sell whatever produce they receive for their families development,” said Posena.

The Minister of Finance, Sili Epa Tuioti who represented the cheques said the stimulus package will be a continuous project by Government for the village women’s committees.

The Women’s Committee had previously been the backbone of government outreach programmes, mainly health but were phased out as governments cost cutting measures. The very poor results of the measles immunisation coverage last year that resulted in the death of 84 people, mainly babies under four years old, prompted the government to revive the network.

“Such area’s is the partnership with the health ministry and their monthly visitations to villages through the immunization programs,” said Sili.

He believes this is one of the partnerships that should continue.

The ceremony today was attended by representatives of village women’s committees from Upolu, Savaii, Manono and Apolima.