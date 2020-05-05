Apia’s main bus depot. A slow afternoon in Covid-19 relaxed state of emergency orders allowing some schools and limited economic activities to open for another four weeks.

APIA, SAMOA – 06 MAY 2020: The IMF Executive Board has approved the disbursement of US$22.03 million in emergency financing to help Samoa address urgent balance of payments needs created by COVID-19.

The approved disbursement to Samoa is under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) equivalent to SDR 16.2 million (about US$22.03 million, 100 percent of quota) to help cover urgent balance of payments needs stemming from the global COVID-19 pandemic.

IMF financing support provides resources to the authorities to maintain macroeconomic stability with the aim of assisting the private sector adversely affected by COVID-19.

To address the pandemic, the Government of Samoa has taken measures to support businesses, workers, and households to safeguard the health and livelihoods of the population.

According to the IMF media release, Samoa suffered from a severe measles outbreak in late-2019 (which claimed 83 lives and resulted in over 5,700 cases), and resulted in a much larger economic contraction than that of past natural disasters.

“The global pandemic of COVID-19 has exacerbated the economic downturn and will devastate the economy as it heavily depends on now-closed inbound tourism and remittances.” – IMF

Samoa has shown resilience to multiple past economic shocks, underpinned by the authorities’ strong commitment to support the economy, and financial assistance provided by the international community. Samoa was among the first countries in the world to secure its border to protect its citizens.

The authorities’ response to the measles outbreak and the global pandemic has well identified the policy priorities, including safeguarding human capital, providing support to the private sector, and maintaining macroeconomic stability. With support provided by external donors, the authorities aim to enhance the country’s preparedness to handle the impact of COVID-19, as well as improving the quality and efficiency of the health care system. The authorities’ policy response also targets assistance to vulnerable businesses and households to ease the impact of the pandemic, and safeguard their livelihoods.

The IMF media release said the financial assistance provided by the IMF will help the authorities maintain macroeconomic stability, thereby supporting the private sector and facilitating international payments for imports, which are needed to provide goods and services to sustain the livelihoods of the people.