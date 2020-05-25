The new Manono-uta Primary School funded by Japan at a cost of SAT389,000 tala



APIA, SAMOA – 25 MAY 2020: The students of Manono-uta enjoyed their first full day at their new school building that was built with the financial assistance from the Government of Japan.

The new school building has 8 classrooms, a staff room, library and a computer lab cost USD153,476 – equivalent to approximately SAT389,000 tala. The project was handed over last Friday.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Samoa, H.E. Mr. Terawasa Genichi represented his government at the ceremony attended by a limited number of five people including the Minister of Education, Sports and Culture, Loau Solamalemalo Keneti Sio and Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of Education, Sports and Culture, Afamasaga Dr. Karoline Afamasaga-Fuata’i.

“Only quality teachers provide an excellent education for students. I was deeply impressed by the efforts of the Samoan government to focus its resources on projects for the capacity development of teachers,” said Ambassador Terawasa in his remarks. “Here, I would like to reaffirm our continuous efforts to assist for the capacity development of teachers as well as improvement of educational environment.”

The project was funded under Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) in line with its official development assistance policy of promoting development at the grassroots level as Samoa’s national strategy for development.

The programme is specially designed to address basic human needs, which include water supply, health, basic education and sanitary environment.

Since its inception in 1991, Japan funded 196 projects for the people of Samoa at a total value approximately SAT42m tala.

The assistance epitomize Japan’s firm commitment to support the efforts of the Government of Samoa in achieving its priority goals through various sectors which are in need of improvement including quality education.