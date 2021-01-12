Judge passes away during Ava ceremony

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – 13 JANUARY 2021: It has been a year since Aiono Tuloa Fetufou Aiono was sworn in as one of the Judges of the Land and Titles Court and his family and friends are mourning his sudden passing while attending the Judges ava ceremony at the Court house yesterday morning.

The Ministry of Justice & Courts Administration CEO, Moliei Simi Vaai confirmed Aiono Tuloa’s passing “that had shocked them all as it was so sudden.”

Around 9.30 an ambulance arrived at the Court house to take Aiono after collapsing, and he died later at the hospital.

He was sworn in with seven other Judges for the Land and Titles Court last year. Before becoming a Judge, Aiono served in various senior positions in Government including the Ministry of Information and Communications.