Labour Ministry supports grieving family of RSE worker who died in car accident



Scene after the collision in Napier that took the life of one Samoan RSE worker.

APIA, SAMOA – 21 OCTOBER 2020: The implementing agency for the Recognized Seasonal Employer Scheme, were the bearers of the sad news that one of its workers had died in a car accident in New Zealand.

It was Monday evening and staff of the Labour and Employment Export Program Division of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Labour, attended the home of Tino Tagiilima at Vaimoso “to relay the unfortunate news to the family and provide comfort and advice as the Ministry also grieves and works to support the return safely of Tino’s remains home.”

“On Monday morning, 19 October 2020, the Ministry of Commerce Industry and Labour was advised of a tragedy in New Zealand involving workers employed under the Recognized Seasonal Employer (RSE) scheme,” said a MCIL press statement.

“Eleven workers who were contracted under Thornhill Viticulture and Horticulture Ltd were in a car accident in Napier that sadly claimed the life of Mr Tino Tagiilima from the villages of Lano and Vaimoso.

“Tino (37 years of age) is married to Silila Tagiilima of Vaimoso and have five children. He first joined the scheme in November 2014. He left Samoa as a Team Leader for his 6th RSE contract on the 26th October 2019 and was scheduled to return on 30th April 2020. Due to the impacts of COVID19 with borders closed to international travel, Tino and his team were afforded visa and contract extensions until 2021.”

According to a local organizer, Tino was a trusted member of the team and was a great team leader too.

The Ministry is working to return Tino’s remains home.

“Our deepest condolences to Silila, her children, family and friends on this very sad occasion,” the MCIL statement ended.

He is the second RSE worker to have died in a car accident in New Zealand in the last two months and two other RSE workers also died in a traffic accident in Australia last month.