“Lakapi Samoa” endorsed as Samoa Rugby Unions name

Samoa Rugby Unions CEO, Faleomavaega Vicent Fepulea’i, President Namulau’ulu Sami Leota and Chairman Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi during the unions Annual General meeting.

The Samoa Rugby Union has adopted Lakapi Samoa as its new name. This was unanimously approved by the Unions affiliated members at last weeks Annual General Meeting at the SRU headquarters a Tuana’imato.

A statement from the Union said the members also adopted the new Strategic Plan where the Union will no longer bare the name “Samoa Rugby Union” but endorsed the new name to be “Lakapi Samoa”.

The Member Unions received and endorsed all the submitted annual reports including the Union’s Annual Financial Statement reports for the year 2019.

The meeting also endorsed two vacant elected positions in the SRU Board of Directors. Leatigaga Peniamina Tofa who was the sole nominee, fills the vacant seat for Savaii.

The members also elected and endorsed Ms. Soonalote Sefo from Aleipata Union as the women’s representative in the Board, replacing Fuimapoao Beth Tuilaepa.

Other confirmed positions include Aiono Tony Aiono of Faleata Rugby Union joining the independent member Nonu Saleimoa Vaai in the Vetting Committee.

The consequent meeting of the Vetting Committee confirmed the appointment of Faimalo Mathew Lemisio as the appointed Director of the Board replacing Tuala Siaki Tuala who has completed his term.

The current Union Crest or Logo will also be changed to a new one to depict the Teuila flower. The new logo is now out in the public in the form of a competition for the best logo design of the Teuila flower to represent Lakapi Samoa.