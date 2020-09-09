Late Pastors’ wife not satisfied with Petroleum Poisoning as Cause of Death

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – 09 SEPTEMBER 2020: The wife of the late pastor of the Falelauniu Assembly of God Church, Pastor Lui Seve, is not satisfied with the cause of death given by the pathologist that conducted a post mortem on her husband.

The official cause of death was given this week by the Coroner, Judge Alalatoa Rosella Papalii to Seline Seve as petroleum poisoning.

When told of the cause of death, Seline Seve said that, that was not the report given to her earlier.

Alalatoa then explained to her that the certificate she received before was to let her know the post mortem had been completed and the pathologist was not satisfied with the findings, but that petroleum poisoning was likely the cause of death.

Saline who gave evidence at the inquest insisted that she was told “the medical evidence is inconclusive – e le o faamalieina le suesuega a le fomai.”

Alalatoa reminded her that samples of her husband’s heart were taken overseas for further tests “and this is the result, petroleum poisoning.”

Seline however shook her head repeatedly then requested a copy of the result and was granted.

The Incident

Pastor Lui Seve’s dead body was found inside a grey Nissan Cube car with a female member of their church Malaea Ioane on 30 July 2019. The car was parked on the road at the Tuana’imato sports complex opposite the UN offices compound.

The pairs’ death according to the pathologist “was likely petroleum poisoning.”

Saline recounted the event in the morning where she went to the flea market while her husband remained home.

That morning Lui planned to go and buy petrol for their truck and according to police reports, Lui did go to the petrol station and bought petrol but on his way home, the container of petrol spilled inside the car.

He went back to get another container which was found inside the car at Tuana’imato at the time of their deaths.

The bodies were found when the Fire Brigade patrol informed police after observing the car had been parked at the same place for some time.