Law Society to Finalise Charges against Prominent Lawyer

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA: The President of the Samoa Law Society, Leiataualesā Komisi Koria said charges against lawyer Maiava Visekota Peteru will be finalised at the end of next month.

He told the media that an internal investigation is being conducted but could not discuss details until the Tribunal hearing.

“After the process we will make public the charges,” said the President.

Leiataualesā also confirmed that under the Samoa Law Society Act, a lawyer can be charged for misconduct and unsatisfactory professional conduct.

He did not specify which of the two provisions Maiava is charged under “but it could be either of the two,” he said.

The Tribunal will be closed, which raised the question as to why this will be closed when past Tribunals against other lawyers were conducted openly.

Maiava, a former Member of Parliament was suspended by the Law Society in April 2020.

In a separate matter, the Law Society is yet to decide on lawyer Pa’u Tafaogalupe Mulitalo.

Pa’u was convicted in the Supreme Court on a dishonesty charge and is currently awaiting sentence on a domestic violence charge in the District Court.

Leiataualesā said they are awaiting the District Court sentence before making any decision.

He did confirm that under the Act, any sort of dishonesty will result in revoking a lawyers practising certificate.

“But if the lawyer is discharged without conviction, then the Act does not apply,” he said.