Man Arrested in the Search for Escaped Convict Pati Chong Nee

Sialaoa Se’emu Fruean is arrested by police in connection with the search for escaped convict Pati Chong Nee.

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – 19 JANUARY 2021: Police have arrested a man, Sialaoa Se’emu Fruean of Faleula and Luatuanuu in connection with the search of escaped convict Pati Chong Nee.

Police made the arrest during the police raid that started early morning and finished at around 5.15pm today.

Not much information was released but Police Commissioner Fuiavailili Egon Keil said the raid was specifically on information that Pati has been living up at Faleatiu for a while with a young woman.

“It’s been 2 years since Pati escaped from prison and on the run and we had reliable information that he was up at Faleatiu and is accompanied by a young woman that goes by the name of Pepe or Baby.”

Police have also received information that Pati “was carrying a gun and had threatened to kill someone and is likely growing marijuana there as well.”

Although unsuccessful, todays search put an end to rumours that Pati had died. After searching the whole village, police continued up the mountain but could not find him.

“Pati is considered dangerous and it is unacceptable that he is still roaming around especially now threatening to kill people, and I wonder how this young woman could be running around with this guy,” said Fuiavailili.

“We don’t know who she is, but we got good leads on Pati and we will never stop searching for him.”

Traps set for police

About 60 police officers including members of the Fire Emergency Samoa Authority (FESA) were on the raid, and although they did not meet any resistance but a warm welcome from the Alii ma Faipule of Faleatiu, they however encountered problems on their way down after the search.

“We came across traps set for us such as rocks tied to fau strings on top of trees, rocks and tree trunks laid out to block road access, and even rocks placed in holes and covered with grass,” said Fuiavailili.

Fuiavailili emphasized the assistance of the Alii ma Faipule of Faleatiu in today’s search.

Parolee Wanted by Police

Another person on the police most wanted list is Vave Siifua Soifua Faisauvale of Faleatiu and Tafaigata.

Vave is considered dangerous as he is armed with a pistol and had threatened people with it.

Vave who was jailed in 2006 for murder was released on parole in 2018 and had breached his parole conditions according to police Commissioner Fuiavailili Egon Keil.

“He had done some bad things since he was out, and slipped through the police search at his home at Faleatiu today,” said Fuiavailili.

“Interestingly, Vave has been digging holes at the back of his house as if to store marijuana,” said Fuiavailili.

He warned the country that Vave like Pati Chong Nee are dangerous and people should contact the nearest police office if they see them.