Man Found Dead Inside His Car at Mulinu’u

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – 24 NOVEMBER 2020: Police are investigating the death of a man who was found inside his car close to the EFKS Youth Hall at Mulinu’u this afternoon.

The police were alerted by a Tropicana taxi driver who was following behind the deceased’s car from Mulinu’u going into town.

The driver said he saw the deceased’s car suddenly swerve onto the footpath then back on the main road. The taxi driver stopped to see if the diver needed help.

The taxi driver said he later drove off, but returning to Mulinu’u, he noted the car still at the same spot.

He saw the driver sitting with his body leaning forward towards the steering wheel and he realized something was wrong,

A police car was parked nearby and he alerted the police to the check.

Police Commissioner Fuiavailili Egon Keil said the death could have been a heart attack and they are investigating the incident.

The man’s body was later taken away by an ambulance.