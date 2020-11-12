Manusina Team Announced for World Cup Repechage

Manusina Team scrum during training
APIA, SAMOA – 12 NOVEMBER 2020: The Manusina is heading into this weekend’s crucial World Cup Repechage match against Tonga with a number of players who will be making their international debut. Due to Covid-19 restrictions selection has been limited to those with New Zealand passports.
Head Coach Ramsey Tomokino has been putting the squad through it’s paces with the 23 woman squad to be named later this evening. There’s been a very healthy competition for places said Tomokino who is very proud at how his players have positively worked together during the week.
The game kicks off at 2.05pm Saturday 14 November at Auckland’s Waitakere Stadium, New Zealand.
Manusina Squad:
1. Aiesha Smalley – Auckland, Magiagi & Vaigaga
2. Ana-Maria Afuie – Marist St Pats, Falefa, Luatuanuu, Vailele
3. Ana Mamea – Manurewa, Vaiala, Matautu Lefaga, Samata i tai and Saleimoa
4. Beryl Ena – Avalon, Aleipata Mutiatele, Faleasiu
5. Cathy Leuta – Manurewa, Salani Falealili and Faleasiu
6. Easter Savelio – Linwood, Vailoa Palauli, Faala
7. Gerardine Solia-Gibb, Fasito’o-uta & Falealupo
8. Janet Taumoli – Oriental-Rongotai, Lona Fagaloa, Mutiatele, Vaitoloa, Sataoa
9. Jhana Magele – Siumu & Iva
10. Jennifer Simati – Napier Tech, Fasito’o Uta & Fatausi
11. Joanne Seumalo – Waitakere, Leauva’a & Tuana’i
12. Josephine Falesita – Oriental-Rongotai, Saipipi & Satoalepai
13. Leilani Erwin – Kaikohe, Lotofaga Lalovaea
14. Lumepa Maiava – Manurewa, Falelima & Gataivai
15. Luti Sikoloni – Auckland Marist, Vailuutai, Faleatiu, Samalaeulu, Puapua.
16. Makayla Eli – Ardmore Marist, Tulaele Vailoa/Lalomanu
17. Maki Vaiouga – Auckland Marist, Moata’a, Malaela, Aleipata, Fausaga Safata & Salelologa
18. Mata Tuitama – Hutt Old Boys Marist, Faleasiu & Tafatafa, Faleailili
19. Marilyn Live – Kia Toa, Gautavai, Matautu Lefaga
20. Michelle Curry – Wanderers, Vaoala, Fa’ato’ia and Taufusi
21. Nina Foaese – Northern United, Vailoa Faleata
22. Olalini Tafoulua – Auckland Marist, Letogo, Fasito’otai, Safotu, Lefanoali’i Safune.
23. Onjeurlina Leaitaua – Auckland Marist, Leulumoega , Faleapuna , Iva & Samata
24. Sui Pauaraisa – Linwood, Foailalo
25. Tori Iosefa – Napier Tech, Satalo & Leulumoega
26. Toye Lotoaso – Parematta-Plimmerton, Alamagoto & Avao
27. Xavier Tusa – Northern United, Nofoali’i & Leulumoega