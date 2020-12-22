MBOPA Donates $155,000 to Marist Schools

L-R Br. Siaosi Ioane – Principal, Marist Brothers School, Mulivai; I’asā Lisale – Vice Principal, St. Josephs College, Alafua; Tuala Tamalelagi Tom Annandale – Patron, Marist Brothers Old Pupils Association and Tuatagaloa Aumua Ming Leung Wai – President, Marist Brothers Old Pupils Association.

APIA, SAMOA – 23 DECEMBER 2020: The Marist Brothers Old Pupils Association – MBOPA has donated $155,000 to St Joseph’s College and Marist Brothers Primary School. The funds were from proceeds raised during the 70th Anniversary of St. Joseph’s College last month.

MBOPA also donated $5,000 to the Little Sisters of the Poor at Mapuifagalele Home for the Aged and $5,000 the Carmelite Sisters at Vailima.

Tuatagaloa Aumua Ming Leung Wai, President of MBOPA thanked the sponsors and those who supported the anniversary celebrations.

“I give praise to God for his never-ending love and favour upon us. Despite the pandemic, the Marist fraternity was able to come together for the anniversary and raise much needed funds for our Marist schools.”

The Covid-19 pandemic has adversely affected the Marist schools as seen by the low payment of school fees and the high number of students who dropped out from school. “But such adversities strengthened our resolve to push on with the anniversary celebrations. Our plan is to take our Marist schools to the next level, but we cannot do that without money and the right people,” said Tuatagaloa.

Part of the celebrations included the Vodafone Marist Fautasi Regatta that drew thousands of spectators at the Apia seawall on race day.

The regatta was made popular with the inclusion of the fautasi rowed by an all-female crew led by renowned skipper, Vaimasanu’u Zita Martel. The gutsy all-ladies crew called Fautasi o Toa came second against a field of 4 fautasis rowed by old boys of St Joseph’s College. The Fautasi o Toa heralded a new era fautasi racing in Samoa, once an all male sport.

Another special feature of the anniversary was the involvement of the members of St Mary’s Old Girls Association – SMOGA who came out in full force to support MBOPA.

As for MBOPA’s agenda for the 2021, Tuatagaloa says, “There were a few exciting ideas that we were not able to feature during our anniversary because of the pandemic. So we may pursue them next year. This is in addition to our main focus to really help improve our Marist schools.”

The activities to celebrate the 70th anniversary were closed with a Thanksgiving Mass on Wednesday 16th December 2020 at St Joseph’s College.