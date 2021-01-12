MCIL Warns Families Not to Lose Big in Pyramid Schemes

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – 13 JANUARY 2021: The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Labour (MCIL) have reiterated the latest warning by the Central Bank of Samoa (CBS), not to fall victim to pyramid schemes currently circulating in the country.

A press release from MCIL yesterday warned the public that pyramid selling and similar schemes are illegal.

According to MCIL, “these are nothing but ‘get rich quick’ scams that can end up costing your friends and family their hard-earned savings.”

MCIL says pyramid selling schemes promise financial returns to participants should they add more members to the scheme, and that new participants must register with high upfront membership fees. Participants are promised to earn from the operation of these schemes high financial returns very quickly.

“It is important to be very careful with these types of offers, because often they are too good to be true and will just end up costing you money. Don’t let families lose big in pyramid scheme scams,” MCIL warns.

Talamua understands that various schemes are operating in the country and is spreading quickly in the community with more people joining in.

Several schemes took a back step since last weeks CBS warning notice, however several operators told Talamua that they believe they are operating legally as they have been issued business licenses for their operations.

MCIL has reaffirmed the CBS stance quoting Section 65 of the Competition and Consumer Act 2016 that clarifies the illegal action of promoting and participating in selling schemes.