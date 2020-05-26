Reporters outside parliament this morning without the usual means to access parliament proceedings.

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – 26 MAY 2020: The media were shut out of Parliaments’ budget session today when they were not provided usual access to TV and Radio broadcast of the proceedings.

Since the Covid-19 lockdown enforced social distancing, the media have not been allowed inside Parliament as all chairs had to be made available for Members of Parliament and heads of Government Ministries and Corporations.

They were instead allocated an open tent equipped with a television set and speakers just outside Parliament to view and listen to the proceedings inside. The parliament sessions are also streamed live on facebook and broadcast on state owned Radio 2AP.

Today however, when the media personnel assigned by their outlets to cover parliament arrived before the session opened, there was no tent, no seats and no television set. Just before Parliament started, a tent was erected for the media but still no television set and no speakers, and the reporters tried to find avenues to listen in to the Minister of Finance, Sili Epa Tuioti’s budget speech.

Maina Papalii Vai of Samoa Global then posted on social media informing the Legislative Assembly officials of the dilemma faced by the media just outside.

With no response, she used her mobile phone to tune in to the live stream of Parliament until her battery failed.

Another reporter also tuned in on her phone until her data ran out.

Finally, when the budget speech was over, an official of the Legislative Assembly came out and apologized for the inconvenience and offered to use their free wifi connection.

While some utilized the offer, the others just could not care less and waited for a chance to interview the Minister of Finance after Parliament.

The local media have been battling the authorities for better treatment and access to cover the parliament proceedings. When the current parliament was opened last year, a politician representing the Australian government that helped finance the parliament building, emphasized the need for media access in chambers, given the medias crucial role in Samoa’s democratic process. There was a promise for a dedicated place inside chambers for the media like what overseas parliaments provide. Today’s turnout is far from any improvement.

Parliament today however ended with an unsuccessful fire drill event. Unsuccessful in that the Fire & Emergency Samoa Authority (FESA) intended it to be an emergency drill. However, before it started, the Speaker made an announcement about what was going to happen; and effectively killed the exercise’s objective.

So much for an emergency fire drill as most just took their time to exit parliament building and just the same frustration for the media.