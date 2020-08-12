Moamoa Roosters bless new rugby uniform

Moamoa Roosters players in new uniform with Management and supporters.

APIA, SAMOA – 12 AUGUST 2020: The Moamoa Sports Club blessed their new rugby uniform on Tuesday this week. The uniform was donated by SSAB.

Theodore McFarland, Captain of the Roosters was very appreciative of the new uniform and urged his players to improve their performance. Theodore was recently awarded a contract to play for the professional rugby club, Dallas Jackals at the Major League Rugby competition in USA.

Club President, Tuatagaloa Aumua Ming Leung Wai congratulated Theodore with his new contract and encouraged the club to win more games with the new uniform, “Winning can be achieved through unity, good attitude and hard training.” He also stressed to the team the importance of working together to keep the peace and harmony within the village.

The uniform was blessed by the Club’s Vice President Tevaga Viane Tagiilima. He also thanked SSAB for the continuous sponsorship over the years to not only Moamoa’s rugby team, but also for other teams of the village such as soccer, tag and hockey.

According to Tofilau Fiti Leung Wai, SSAB’s CEO, “SSAB is pleased to continue to support the youth of Moamoa so that they can develop their God-given talents. Sports also builds character and promotes solidarity amongst the youth, thus helping them to be law abiding and worthwhile members of our community.”

The Roosters’ coach is Savaiinaea Gus Slade and the Manager is Muliaga James Ah Wai.