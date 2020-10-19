MOH recalls sugar from India as “not fit for human consumption”

The bags of the brown sugar from India deemed as “not fit for human consumption”

APIA, SAMOA – 19 OCTOBER 2020: The Ministry of Health has recalled all bags of brown sugar that originate from India as unfit for human consumption. The Ministry publicized the following details of the product which are not to be sold to the public.

Country of Origin: INDIA

Net Weight : 50kg

Production Date : March 2020

Batch No. : S – 1

Expiry Date : Feb 2022

Supplier : ASCENT GROUP

Manufacturer : Vitthalrao Shinde SSK LTD

Tel No: +2304686569.

“The public is hereby advised that the recalled food product is not fit for human consumption,” said a public notice from the Ministry.

The alarm was raised by a Savaii shop owner who published a video on facebook that showed the product he said was not fit for human consumption. He also called the health inspectors from the Ministry to inspect the product he had bought from a wholesaler.

“The local suppliers, all wholesalers, supermarkets and retail outlets are immediately advised not to sell, distribute and use bags of 50k Indian Brown Sugar with the labelling information stated above, ” said the notice from the Director General of Health, Leausa T Dr. Take Naseri