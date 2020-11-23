More Uncertainty over Samoan Sailor COVID-19 Tests Results

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – 23 NOVEMBER 2020: The different results of the COVID-19 tests on the Samoan sailor who was announced positive last Thursday then tested negative in a follow up, is providing further confusion as last Saturday’s test presented two different results.

“But when the test was repeated, the result was positive which caused more uncertainty,” said the Director General of Health, Leausa Dr. Take Naseri in a late press conference quickly called at 7.30 tonight.

The different results capped of a day when the media had been chasing responses from both the Leausa and Agafili Shem Leo, chair of the National Emergency Operations Centre, following widely circulated reports and rumours of the test “results” that were sent last Friday to New Zealand.

In response, Agafili’s office said that they will talk to the media as soon as they get something.

Agafili however used the late press conference to ask the media’s assistance with the widely circulating negative reports which had been fuelled by the lack of information from the Government on the test results.

As a result of different results, Leausa said they will send not only fresh samples of the swap tests but also blood samples to test for antibodies.

Also scheduled is the retesting this Friday of all the passengers who were on the same flight from New Zealand.

Swap sample package to New Zealand “only delivered late this afternoon”

Leausa said the results were expected in the weekend however, the swap sample package had only been delivered to the laboratory in Wellington late afternoon today.

“We were hoping we would get a quick result of the test, however, we did not know the schedule of the courier that delivered the package,” Leausa explained.

He assured the country that the result should be in by tomorrow and the country will be informed of the result through the media.

Sailor’s roommate also in isolation

The sailor’s roommate was also isolated when the first test came out positive. Leausa however said that the test conducted on the roommate came out negative.

He said both men are showing no signs of the virus, or any other signs of the flu, cough or loss of appetite.

The health care workers attending to the seaman continue to remain at their allocated base and will be in quarantine after their 2 weeks shift at the isolation unit.

Meanwhile, the 19 Samoan staff who serviced the container ship Fexco Askold who carried 3 crew members who tested positive to Covid-19 in American Samoa three weeks ago, will be released soon. Leausa said their tests came out negative.