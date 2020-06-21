Palauli West MP, Afoa Fale’ulu Mauli has confirmed in parliament his Constituency’s Opposition to the Constitutional Amendment Bills.

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA 21 JUNE 2020: The usually quiet MP for Palauli West, Afoa Faleulu Mauli, has officially confirmed his constituency’s opposition to the controversial Bills that the Special Parliamentary Committee had been seeking public views and submissions in the last several weeks.

Afoa made this clear in Parliament last week saying he was delivering the decision and wishes of his constituency that he had been instructed to deliver; and that was they oppose the Bills and the constitutional amendments.

Afoa who is a member of the ruling Human Rights Protection Party, was speaking on the Budget Estimates 2020/2021.

Late last month, a delegation from his constituency paid him a surprise visit in Apia with the instruction that he object the Bills if he wants to return in next years’ general elections. The meeting was filmed and posted online where the MP agreed to the delegations wishes.

Afoa is the first MP to have declared his constituency’s formal position in Parliament as the Parliamentary Committee has until August to complete and present its report to Parliament.

It will remain to be seen if Afoa will vote against the Bills when they go through their third reading in Parliament.

Face masks and Stress

After making his constituency’s position known, Afoa took a jibe at the Covid-19 pandemic that took the Prime Minister, the Minister of Women (who is a medical doctor) and the Minister of Health to respond. Bordering on throwing doubt on the effectiveness of protective face masks against the pandemic, the MP was later advised by the Speaker to move onto another issue.

This was after the MP, an accountant/businessman by profession said the PM seemed to be under stress every time he wears a facemask as the mask deprives him of oxygen and he is in a confrontational mood that led to confrontations with his Deputy and other MPs.

The Minster of Health, Faimalōtoa Kika Stowers was visibly crossed saying what the Member was saying throws all the national and international efforts to protect the country from the virus to nothing.

When the MP insisted on what he said were ‘available cures’, the Speaker then ordered that he move on to another issue.

Afoa then talked about ‘huge’ loans from institutions like the National Provident Fund that have been given to “Asian business people” while locals cannot access.

After a clarification from the Minister of Finance, the Speaker ruled that the MPs time was over.