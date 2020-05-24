Palauli i Sisifo delegation met with MP Afoa Amituana’i Mauli last Friday. (photo/Saina Tomi Setu).

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – 25 MAY 2020: The Member of Parliament for Palauli West has assured a delegation from his constituency that he will present to Parliament his constituency’s objection to the widely debated Bills, even if the ruling Human Rights Protection Party sacks him for it.

A delegation of 30 matai’s from the constituency made a surprise visit and met the MP at his Fugalei residence last Friday where they registered their objection to the Bills.

The Bills are the 2020 Constitution Amendment Bill, Judicature Bill

Ironically, the Special Parliamentary Committee was in Savaii last Friday to hear the public views about the Bills. Led by title holders Faiumu and Faatoafe, the delegation relayed the constituency’s objection to the Bills and asked the MP to voice their objection in Parliament.

“We object to the Bills,” said Faiumu Fa’atuai Fa’atoeafe of Taga, one of the six villages that makeup the constituency. “You must be courageous as you have the respect and honour of your village and constituency.”

The Palauli I Sisifo constituency consist of Taga, Siutu, Sala’ilua, Satuiatua, Foailuga and Foailalo villages. Also present were all mayors of the 6 villages.

According to a member of the constituency who was present at the meeting, the MP was surprised by the delegations visit but welcome them warmly.

Parliament sits Tuesday this week, 26 May and the delegation wanted their MP to ask 2 questions of the Government.

Is there a particular reason why they are rushing these Bills while Samoa is facing difficult times with COVID-19,

Is there something wrong with the Constitution hence the proposed changes?

MP pledge support for constituency even if HRPP sack him

In response, Afoa acknowledged the delegations visit and the issues raised.

“I support what the constituency wants and will present that, and I am not worried if HRPP sacks me,” said Afoa.

He then asked the delegation to attend the Committee’s hearing in Savai’i if they want to present their views.

Vote Against the Bills & you will return as our MP

The delegation informed Afoa that if he voted against the Bills, he will return as their MP in next April’s general election.

The delegation was supposed to call a press conference to declare their stance after the meeting but was cancelled upon the MP’s request.

Although the delegation was aware of the Committee’s consultation in Savai’i, they preferred to relay their stance through the MP.

“Prime Minister Tuilaepa keeps reminding constituencies to relay any opinions or messages through their MP’s, and that is what we are doing here,” said Faiumu Fa’atoafe.

One of the issues they raised was to hold a referendum on the amendment to the Constitution that seeks to establish the Lands and Titles Court separately from the scrutiny of the Supreme Court.

Faiumu Numia of Taga village openly suggested to the MP that a referendum should be held on the issue. The last time a referendum was held in Samoa was under the Tofilau Eti Alesana led HRPP government that established universal suffrage.

The delegation is the latest of the growing number of constituencies who are questioning why the rush in passing the Bills and the need for the people to understand given the impact on the people’s family customary lands and titles. The delegation returned to Savaii on Friday afternoon.