MPs threat legal action as they remain unpaid since October 2020

Staff Reporters

APIA, SAMOA – 06 JANUARY 2021: The two Opposition MPs the Supreme Court found their termination by the Speaker as unconstitutional are considering taking further legal action as they remain unpaid since the court ruling in mid-December 2020.

Olo Fiti Vaai and Leatinuu Faumuina Wayne Fong said they were last paid in October 2020 after the Speaker of Parliament declared their seats void when they registered under the FAST political party for Aprils general elections.

The Supreme Court ruling allowed the MPs back in Parliament in time for the third reading of the three controversial Bills that the HRPP dominated Parliament passed on 17 December 2020.

“Our salaries should have been reactivated then,” said Leatinu’u Wayne Fong. “But when we enquired, they said we need to provide a court order. So I said, did you need a court order to terminate our salaries?” explained Leaitunu’u.

When the MPs returned to parliament, the Speaker ruled that the matter need not be mentioned by any MP. The Speaker also said that he thought the Court should have upheld his ruling (to terminate the MPs).

Leatinu’u said that the Speaker barring any mention of their legal victory “is a sign of governments’ refusal to admit to its mistake and apologize for it.”

He said this was after the Prime Minister “singing on TV and Radio that we were wrong.”

Olo Fiti Vaai also warned the public that Government is using its majority in Parliament to make laws against those against government and to ensure it remains in power.

“Do not be intimidated by what HRPP says on TV,” he said. “We should stand up to straighten these out.”

Olo is also sad that there is the moral imbalance as government has all the resources and power and members of the public have to rely on their own resources to fight against government decisions through the legal process and the courts.

The MPs hope that government will do the proper thing regarding their salaries. They were awarded costs of $1,500 talā each but said they have yet to be paid those court costs as well.

“We seem to feel that they are deliberately depriving us of what that is rightfully ours,” said Leatinu’u.