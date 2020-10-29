MPs to challenge Speakers decision to declare their seats void

Members of Parliament Olo Fiti Va’ai and Leatinu’u Wayne Fong whose seats have been declared void by the Speaker.

Staff Reporters

APIA, SAMOA – 30 OCTOBER 2020: Member of Parliament for Salega East, Olo Fiti Vaai is challenging the Speakers decision to declare void his seat after he registered under the FAST political party for the 2021 general election.

Speaker Leaupepe Taimaaiono Toleafoa Faafisi declared the MPs seat void in a letter to the MP dated 28 October 2020.

On 27 October, the Electoral Commissioner confirmed in a letter to the Speaker that Independent MPs Olo Fiti Va’ai and Faumuinā Wayne Fong had registered as election candidates for FAST at the close of the registration of candidates for the 2021 general elections on Friday 23 October.

The Speaker said the Member had breached section 142(1) of the Electoral Act 2019 that warranted his seat void. He also quotes sec 140 (4) of the Electoral Act 2019 and 21 (6)(a) of the Standing Orders and Section 46 of the Constitution and 141(2)(b) of the Electoral Act 2019.

Proper process not being followed

But the outspoken MP said it is the Supreme Court that has the power to declare his seat void.

He also pointed out that the proper process is not being followed as he should have been charged first under a motion of Parliament after which a court declaration be sought before the Speaker can write to inform him of the status of his seat.

The MP says that his oath and contract as an Independent MP is for a term of five years which ends in January 2021. He also says his registration under FAST, is his intention for the 2021 general elections.