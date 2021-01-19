NEOC Secures Arrangements to Avoid Shortage of Supplies

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – 13 JANUARY 2021: The National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) has moved to ensure the recent shortage of supplies in local retail shops will not be repeated when the container ship Coral Islands left without off-loading its cargo.

The NEOC’s Chairman, Agafili Shem Leo said negotiations with shipping agents for the container ships have been set with security of the country still the top priority.

When NEOC was told of a positive COVID-19 case on board the Coral Island ship, an order was issued for the ship to remain outside the docking zone with a quarantine condition of 14 days.

However, the ship decided otherwise and left for the Philippines instead of offloading the cargo meant for Samoa and as a result, several businesses were left without supplies to cater for their customers.

To avoid this happening in the future, Agafili said changes have been made so the supplies are off-loaded.

“Every week a container ship arrives and we will try to accommodate all these ships to sustain not only the security of our people but to sustain the service on the business side,” he said.

He said off-loading of any ship cargo is now the responsibility of the locals and after the cargo is off-loaded, the tug boat guides the ship out before the crew joins in and continue their journey.

Last Sunday 284 containers were offloaded from a container ship and 86 containers of local export supplies were uploaded for overseas markets.

To keep the flow of information open, Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi has also written to the new Governor of American Samoa to work with Samoa on communicating vital information about COVID-19 cases.

“The American Samoa authority conducted tests on the ship’s crew and found one suspected case, but did not inform us about it, said Agafili.

For the case on the Coral Island ship, Agafili said it was the shipping agent responsible for the ship that informed NEOC of the case hence the decision not to allow the ship to dock but to remain out in the quarantine zone.

“It is our hope to work closely with American Samoa authorities to keep the flow of information open and for each side to respond quickly,” he said.

“The same precautions apply to fishing vessels,” he said.