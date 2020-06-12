Samoa’s new Chief Justice, His Honour Satiu Simativa Perese who was sworn in this morning.

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA 12 JUNE 2020: The new Chief Justice, Satiu Simativa Perese has pledged to serve Samoa and to maintain the independence of the Judiciary.

He was sworn in this morning at a brief ceremony at the Head of State’s residence at Vailele.

“I pledge to serve Samoa well, with honesty and without fear or bias; with respect and humility.

“I consider and respect the impartiality of the Judiciary arm of the Government, as to the most important quality that the Court must continue to maintain the integrity of its impartiality by applying the rule of law,” said Satiu.

“The three arms of Government are independent of each other; and we do not act together as a committee, but 3 separate parts of a whole,” he said.

He acknowledged former Chief Justice, Patu Tiava’asue Falefatu Sapolu who retired last year.

“You have left a legacy of transformation for our country. Your hard work, courage and service to the administration and bench and your superb intellect and wisdom will be missed,” he said.

He also acknowledged Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi for having the confidence and faith in him, and also acknowledged the New Zealand Judiciary where he served, and his extended family.

He paid a special tribute to his late wife Analina Perese who died in 2010 and two daughters in New Zealand that could not attend due to border closure.

“Her loving support helped me develop relations, contacts and engage with some brilliant minds of New Zealand and across the world,” said Satiu.

He said they had plans of retiring to the Fagaloa Bay, but when she passed, he focused all his attention on raising his two daughters.

The new Chief Justice will start work at his new role next week.

“This is the most important work that I have ever encountered in my line of work as a lawyer,” he said. “I believe it is my calling and I pray to God for guidance and strength to carry out my duties.”

Work and Service



Satiu is 58 years of age and hails from the villages of Fagaloa, Tanugamanono, and Magiagi. His parents were Satiu Fea Leasuasu Perese and Ulufafo Samau.

He started schooling at the Magiagi Primary school before his family moved to New Zealand where he continued his college and tertiary education.

He graduated with a LLB from Victoria University in Wellington in 1989. He was awarded the Harkness Fellowship in 1995 and continued studying at the Columbia University Law School in New York.

In 1996 he received a LLM and a Certificate of Achievement with Honours in Foreign and International Law.

He was admitted as a barrister and solicitor of the High Court of New Zealand in1990 and started working with the Crown Law Office in Wellington.

He was admitted to the Samoan bar in 1999.

He has served as a member in various sectors of the New Zealand community such as the Human Rights Review Tribunal, the Auckland Crown Solicitor Prosecution Panel, Chair of the Cabinet of NZ, National Pacific Radio Trust, and President of the Pacific Lawyers Society.

The ceremony ended with the traditional presentations of sua to Archbishop Alapati Lui Mateiliga who conducted the prayer service, Prime Minister and Cabinet Ministers, the Speaker and Members of Parliament, Judges of the Court and CEOs of Government Ministries.