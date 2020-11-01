New Twist to Election with Twenty Electoral Challenges before Court

Toi Ioane Ilalio of Vaitele is challenging the Village Mayors refusal to sign his nomination documents.

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – 30 OCTOBER 2020: The Supreme Court will today start to deal with the twenty electoral challenges so far filed with the court.

The challenges are against the Attorney General’s Office, the Electoral Commissioner, village mayors and some candidates.

After trying for the last three general elections, the Opposition Party candidate running against the Prime Minister is again facing a legal challenge.

The Tautua Samoa candidate, Tu’ulā Kiliri who recently won a court case against his banishment from his village of Saleapaga, is being challenged by the second HRPP candidate for Lepā, Faletagoai Tausaga.

If the challenge against Tu’ulā is successful, it means, the Prime Minister can be clear to be elected unopposed.

Other challengers include the Minister of Finance Sili Epa Tuioti against Fiu Gasologa Tavita Foloki who is registered as an Independent. Three challenges are against the two other sitting members who were unopposed when the candidates’ registrations closed 23 October.

The most personal case is the rivalry between brothers, Associate Minister Tuifaasisina Misa Lisati and his brother Aiolupotea Toni who are both HRPP candidates. They face five other candidates for the Palauli 3 constituency.

The challengers and respondents

Fata Ryan Schuster vs Attorney General and on behalf of the Electoral Commissioner.

Sili Epa Tuioti vs Electoral Commissioner and Fiu Gasologa Tavita Foloki.

Fata Meafou vs Attorney General for and behalf of the Electoral Commissioner.

Aliimalemanu Alofa Tuau vs Office of the Electoral Commission.

Toi Ioane Ilalio vs Toi Ioane Taituave and Electoral Commissioner.

Tevaga Tupuivao Mapusaga and Tuala Tevaga Iosefo Ponifasio vs Electoral Commissioner.

Faletagoai Tausaga vs Attorney General for and on behalf of the Electoral Commission and Tuula Kiliri Lafi Tuitui

Leota Tauti Kalepo Faaleolea and Tuala Tevaga Iosefo Ponifasio vs Electoral Commissioner.

Leiataualesa Faaui Niuapu 1 vs Electoral Commissioner, Sianifoa Vaimoana Sooaemalelagi and Attorney General on behalf of Electoral Commission.

Su’a Samuelu Su’a vs Electoral Commissioner.

Paloa Louis James Stowers vs Attorney General, Electoral Commissioner.

Vui Seigafolava Sione Masinamua vs Toi Sakalia Taituave.

Papalii Tavita Moala vs Attorney General for and on behalf of Electoral Commissioner.

Fuatimu Maumea Leniu vs Attorney General on behalf of Electoral Commission, Magailefua Maposua Tuiafiso Gafoaileata Faifua.

I’a Sau Toeupu Kaisara vs Attorney General and Electoral Commissioner.

Talafai Toma Amosa vs Attorney General and Electoral Commissioner.

Mulipola Leiataua Laki Misikei vs Attorney General and Electoral Commissioner.

Leumuava Asalemo Tuimauga vs Electoral Commissioner.

Tuifaasisina Misa Lisati vs Electoral Commissioner and Aiolupotea Toni.

Tuifaasisina Misa Lisati vs Electoral Commissioner and Matafa Faavae.