New Zealand Silent on Samoa’s Request re US Repatriation Flight



Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi announcing the cancellation of the repatriation fight from the United States.

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – 26 NOVEMBER 2020: The Samoan government has yet to get a response on its request to redirect the planned repatriation flight from the United States to New Zealand for quarantine services there.

The flight was cancelled yesterday and Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi revealed that Cabinet delayed its decision on the flight as it waited for a response from New Zealand.

However, Cabinet could no longer hold off making the decision and cancelled the flight yesterday.

“We asked the New Zealand Government a few weeks back if the US flight could be redirected to New Zealand and have the passengers quarantined there, but to date, there is still no response,” said Tuilaepa.

He said he understood New Zealand’s reluctance and that despite the friendly relations between the two countries, “there are issues that cannot automatically be accepted without considering the impact on them too.”

The first repatriation flight from the United States was scheduled to arrive this Saturday and Tuilaepa apologised publicly to the families and to the people booked on the flight. Among them are seafarers whose contracts expired since March and have publicly appealed to the Government to bring them back home.

Tuilaepa said it was not an easy decision to make and he acknowledged the concerns raised by the church leaders who personally approached him yesterday morning and the advice from the opposition political leaders La’auli and Afualo on the issue.

Government has already paid the charter flight despite the cancellation which Tuilaepa said cannot be refunded.

He was however hopeful that 3 vaccines for the virus have been publicized and said Samoa will ensure to get the vaccines when they become available.

Meanwhile, the other scheduled repatriation flights out of New Zealand for the rest of the year, remain for the time being.