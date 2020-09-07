NZ High Commission Fund continues support for Samoa community projects

APIA SAMOA: Eight schools, eight community groups and organisations, and two women’s committees from across Samoa were awarded support from the New Zealand High Commission Fund for the 2019/2020 Financial Year.

Every year, the New Zealand High Commission in Samoa supports a range of local projects that contribute to wider community well-being and development, through the High Commission Fund.

Recipients are selected according to priorities set by the High Commissioner and the in-country High Commission Fund administration team, and must be in line with the New Zealand Aid Programme’s mission of ‘sustainable development in developing countries, in order to reduce poverty and contribute to a more secure, equitable and prosperous world.’

“The quality of projects and applicants to the High Commission Fund continues to reflect the significant role of the community in delivering grass-roots initiatives, here, in Samoa,” said the New Zealand High Commissioner to Samoa, HE Dr Trevor Matheson.

“This is even more important now as Samoa, like the rest of the world, faces — and responds to — the challenges Covid-19 is presenting to our health services, economy, social systems, and broader way of life.”

From providing funding to help Goshen Trust and the Samoa Victim Support Group care for the most vulnerable among us, to the purchase of sewing machines for Women’s Committees and new resources, educational material and fences for a number of schools, the High Commission Fund enables New Zealand to contribute to and strengthen work taking place at the heart of community.

“We’ve seen such brilliant effort and commitment from all who have benefited from High Commission Fund support here, during the last 12 months,” Dr Matheson said.

“We really want to keep this community momentum going and given the current State of Emergency in Samoa, and the global pandemic situation, we are inviting applications targeted specifically at health and economic empowerment initiatives when Round One of the 2020/2021 High Commission Fund opens on Monday 14 September.”

Recipients of 2019/2019 High Commission Fund support:

Aana II College, Animal Protection Society, Avele College, Faleapuna School Committee, Gagaemauga Komiti o Atinae, Global Shapers, Goshen Trust, Leifiifi College, Letogo Primary School, Moataa Primary School, Pacific Island Hope Mission, Samoa International Game fishing Association, Samoa Victim Support Group, St Joseph Primary School, Talamua Media, Tanoa Bowling Club, Vaimoso Primary School and Vaisala Women’s Committee.