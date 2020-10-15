Olo follows constituency’s instruction to register under FAST

Member of Parliament for Salega East, Olo Fiti Vaai following his constituency’s instruction to register under FAST for the April 2021 general elections.

Staff Reporters

APIA, SAMOA – 16 OCTOBER 2020: Outspoken Independent MP, Olo Fiti Vaai is following his constituency’s instruction to register under the FAST political party for the 2021 general elections.

The Independent MP who threw light on the official discrepancies in the $800,000 talā Vaia’ata prison project, registered under FAST at Salelologa, Savai’i yesterday.

Followed up by the media, the prison project was to be built by prisoners but the project did not have a building consent and license and it was not put to the mandatory government tender.

The MP had also been vocal against funding for the Tanumalala Prison that grew in cost from $7m to $24m tala and built by the construction firm owned by the Minister of Police & Prisons brother.

In the registration of election candidates, Olo was accompanied by the talking chiefs of the three main villages that make up the Salega East constituency.

“They insisted to see that I have registered under FAST for next years’ general election as the registration have been moved up and will close too early before parliament is dissolved,” Olo explained.

He is up against a female candidate for HRPP, a long-time public servant for the Ministry of Health, Mae’e Ualesi Falefa Silva.

Olo said he will remain as an Independent MP for the reminder of the term until parliament is dissolved in January 2021. He said registering under FAST is his intention for the party he will contest the general elections in 2021 as his contract as an MP he was sworn under, is for five years ending when parliament is dissolved.

Olo entered parliament in 2006 and has always been an Opposition MP. He is a skillful and able debater always pushing issues in and outside parliament despite being a minority in the absence of an official parliamentary opposition.

He had been persistent in questioning government spending and budgetary decisions and was removed as a member of the Parliamentary Finance and Expenditure Committee in May last year.

The registration of election candidates for Upolu start today until registrations close 23 October.