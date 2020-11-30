Papali’i Tavita Moala wins election candidacy



Papali’i Tavita Moala – a FAST Party candidate, after the decision was announced.

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – 30 NOVEMBER 2020: Former government CEO, Papalii Tavita Moala is set to challenge the Minister of Education, Sports & Culture, Loau Keneti Sio in next Aprils general election for the Sagaga No 1 seat.

The Court has cleared Papalii as a candidate having won his court challenge against the village mayor for not signing his nomination papers and the subsequent rejection by the Electoral Commissioner. The Court ruled that Panoa can run under his title Papalii and ordered the Electoral Commissioner to enter his name in the list of candidates for the 2021 general election.

Minister Loau Keneti Sio was among three sitting MPs who were unopposed when nominations closed 30 October. The others were former Deputy Prime Minister, Fiame Naomi Mataafa and Lealailepule Rimoni Aiafi.

Papalii recently won another court challenge that forced amendments to the Electoral Act just before the registrations for election candidates was opened in early October.

All six Judges of the Supreme Court who presided over the 13 election challenges dealt by the Court in the last 3 weeks, came together in one room to deliver their decisions last Friday.

The Judges only read out their conclusions and copies of their full judgment to be delivered to counsels later.

DECISIONS

Paloa Louis James Stowers lost his challenge against the Vaitele village mayor Toi Tautuave Sakalia and the Electoral Commissioner (EC). Paloa’s nomination was rejected by the EC as it was not endorsed by the village mayor hence the challenge. Paloa is to pay cost of $1500 to the respondents. He was a candidate for Faleata No.3 constituency. It means that Associate Minister for Communications, Lealailepule Rimoni Aiafi is now unopposed.

Fata Meafou successfully argued for his qualification as a candidate. The EC was ordered to enter Fata’s name in the list of candidates for next year’s general election and the respondent to pay $1500 to Fata. Fata is a candidate for the Sagaga 2 constituency.

Faletagoai Tausaga also won against his opponent Tu’ula Kiliri Tuitui of the constituency of Lepa. Tu’ula was disqualifed as a candidate as he did not satisfy the monotaga requirement in the Electoral Act 2019. He is to pay $5000 to the applicant Faletagoai. Both candidates were to run against Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi.

Leitaualesa Faaui 11 Niuapu won in disqualifying A’an Alofi No.3 candidate Sinaifoa Vaimoana Sooaemalelagi. The Court said Sinaifoa has not render a montaga service to the village for the last 3 consecutive years. Sinaifoa is to pay cost of $1500 to Leiataualesa.

Sitting Member of Parliament for Alataua West Ali’imalemanu Alofa Tu’uau successfully ended former MP Lafaitele Patrick Leiataualesa’s chances as candidate in the 2021 general election. She argued is that Lafaitele did not render monotaga to the village in the past 3 years. Lafaitele is to pay costs of $1500 to Aliimalemanu.

Tuala Iosefo Ponifasio filed two motions against his opponents Tevaga Tupuivao Mapusaga and Leoa Tauti Kalepo Faaleolea and won both challenges. Both opponents failed to satisfy the statutory aspect of having two registered voters sign their nominations. However the Electoral Commissioner did accept their nominations as election candidates. The Court ordered the removal of both names from the list of candidates. Both opponents also to pay costs of $1500 each. Tuala is contesting the Gagaemauga No.1 seat.

Su’a Samuelu Su’a now has his name entered as a candidate for the Aleipata Itupa i Lalo seat. He won his challenge against the Electoral Commissioner for rejecting his candidacy. He is running for the Aleipata Itupa i Lalo seat.

The same also goes with Talalafai Toma Amosa whose nomination was rejected by the Electoral Commissioner. The Electoral Commissioner was ordered to enter Talalafai’s name to the list of the 2021 election candidates. Costs of $1500 to be paid by the respondent.

Leumuava Asalemo Tuimauga has also won his case against the Office of the Electoral Commissioner and has secured a chance to run as a candidate in the general election. Costs of $1500 to be paid by the respondent.

The final judgment was on the challenge by the Associate Minister Misa Tuifaasisina Lisati against the OEC, his younger brother Aiolupetea Toni Leleisiuao and Mata’afa Faavae.

Misa’s argument was that both candidates haven’t rendered monotaga to the village and should be disqualified. His challenge was dismissed and he had to pay cost of $1500 to each respondent.