Parliament Mourns Sudden Passing of Young MP Vaafusuaga Ken Poutoa

Va’afusuaga Toleafoa Ken Poutoa, the MP for Lefaga and Faleaseela who passed away in New Zealand yesterday.

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – 20 JANUARY 2021: The Parliament Speaker, Leaupepe Toleafoa Fa’afisi could not hold back tears when he announced this morning the passing of sitting Member for Lefaga and Falease’ela, Va’afusuaga Toleafoa Ken Poutoa.

The Speaker first announced the passing of Fiu Loimata, who was an MP for Faasaleleaga between 1996 and 2001, then struggled through announcing Va’afusuaga’s passing; paused for some time then asked the House to be upstanding in respect of their colleagues.

Va’afusuaga was flown to New Zealand for medical assistance last week and died yesterday at the age of 54.

He was elected as an MP for the electoral constituency of Lefaga and Faleaseela in April 2016 and was a one of six registered candidates for the Human Rights Protection Party (HRPP) in the upcoming April 2021general election.

He served as a member of the Economic Sector Parliamentary Committee and the Privileges and Ethics Parliamentary Committee. He was also a member of the Board of Directors for the Shipping Corporation for 3 years.

In yesterday’s parliament session, the Speaker tried to encourage MP’s to take the floor to speak on the Supplementary Budget, then made reference to Va’afusuaga that if he was present in Parliament, he would be the first to speak on the budget.

One of Va’afusuaga’s closest friends, MP Fuimaono Samuelu Te’o was in tears as he paid tribute to the late MP.

Trying to be calm and wiping tears off his face, he said, “I sent him a message to wish me luck with my speech today but now he is gone and won’t hear a word.”

Va’afusuaga was a believer in the impossible

The HRPP party whip Moananu Sepulona Moananu described Va’afusuaga as a man who believes in the impossible.

“He was a positive thinker and no matter how difficult or hard we see things, Ken always believed that nothing was impossible,” said Moananu.

He always talks about developments within his constituency and recently he said after the construction of the Catholic church in one of the villages in the constituency, he will turn on constructing a place for the priest.

One of Va’afusuaga’s qualities that stood out in his circle of friends is that he treats everyone equally and that he speaks his mind, said Moananu.

Moananu said Va’afusuaga had a history of heart problems.

Also announced his passing today was former MP Fiu Loimata 11, who was a Member of Parliament between 1996 to 2001 representing the Faasaleleaga No.1. constituency.

Parliament rose for a moment of silence in respect of the two MP’s after the Speaker conveyed messages of condolences to their families.