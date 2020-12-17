Parliament Passes 3 Controversial Bills in tight 9 hour long session



The four MPs who voted against the 3 controversial bills, Olo Fiti Vaai, Fiame Naomi Mataafa, Leatinu’u Faumuina Wayne Fong and La’aulialemalietoa Leuatea Polataivao.

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – 16 DECEMBER 2020: Parliament this week passed the three controversial Bills in a tight nine hour long session where the Speaker blocked an amended motion to discuss the Committees Report before going into passing the bills and amendments in detail.

The Bills are the Land and Title Amendment Bill 2020, the Constitution Amendment Bill 2020 and the Judicature Bill 2020.

The Bills went through its third reading before putting it to a vote where 41 voted for the amendments and 4 against it.

The four Opposition MPs voiced their concern due to the limited time given to MPs to go through the “thick report.” The former Deputy Prime Minister Fiamē Naomi Mataafa quoted the relevant section of the Sanding Orders that require the bills to be withdrawn based on the number of amendments made.

The Special Parliamentary Committee’s Report was only handed to the MP’s mid-morning and when Opposition MPs asked for time to read it before it was debated, the Speaker and the Prime Minister blamed them for dragging the session.

Fiamē sought the Speakers indulgence to give MP’s a chance to read through the “thick report” for them to understand the outcome of the public consultations.

“This is not the first time MPs have gone through papers and reports handed over to them at the last minute,” said Speaker Leaupepe Toleafoa Fa’afisi.

Speaker’s Distractions and Side Tracking

The Speaker also tried to side track Fiamē by praising her seniority as a Member of Parliament whose “wisdom” the government and him as Speaker rely on and that Fiamē was a future Prime Minister.

Not to be distracted, Fiamē retorted why the Speaker was talking about her being a future Prime Minister when he (Speaker) was not running for parliament.

Fiamē then referred to section 107 (3) of the Standing Orders which allows Parliament to discuss and debate a tabled report, before going through and passing of every amendment of the Act.

One of the issues she raised lack of clarity and where the individual rights versus communal rights are placed within the new amendment Lands and Titles Court Act.

The Committee Chair, Gatoloaifaana Gidlow assured Parliament that individual rights are inclusive within the new amendment.

Fiamē argued that if the new LTC emphasis is on communal and collective rights, where does the individual rights fit in the new amendment.

“The individual rights are very much a part of the new LTC amendment because under Article 4 of the Constitution, the individual rights cannot be removed nor replaced,” said Gatoloaifaana.

Fiamē however pointed out that a person cannot exercise his/her individual rights to take further steps in the Supreme Court because now the LTC third tier will handle appeals and complaints rather than the Supreme Court as it used to be.

“All my individual rights to titles and lands will be dealt with by LTC and any other rights besides that, the Supreme or District Court handles it,” explained Gatoloaifaana.

Salega West MP, Olo Fiti Vaai also questioned exactly which part of the Constitution does it say that communal rights should be in the Samoan tradition and culture.

“This is unconstitutional,” he stated.

Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi explained to Olo that it is Parliament that passes laws to guide the work of the Court and LTC “and yet you keep asking where it comes from?”

Fiamē took up another issue which she thought was not in the old LTC Act.

Section 57 of the new LTC refers to the structure of the Supreme Court, District Court and the LTC and part of section 57 she believes leave the decisions already made vulnerable to the new LTC changes.

Fiame argued that this part was a backward step for the Land and Titles Court.

“It leaves the (court) decisions already made vulnerable to LTC changes,” said Fiamē

The Committees Deputy Chair, Namulau’ulu Sami Leota responded assuring Fiamē that decisions by the Supreme and District Court will remain and LTC was not taking a backward step.

“I am referring to decisions already being made which can be revisited and change under the new LTC,” said Fiamē.

Faleata West MP Lealailepule Rimoni Aiafi stepped in and explained that section 59 of the old LTC Act is specific that no other Court can change decisions already made by the Court of Appeal, to which Fiamē countered that if that was so, then the drafting of the new LTC Act is flawed.

“Section 59 of the old Act is different from Section 57 of the new Act which is totally new which is not related to Section 59,”argued Fiamē.

The Speaker then ruled Fiamē had exhausted her speaking time and chances “and that Parliament had other work to do.”

The three Bills were then passed 41 for and 4 against. Parliament will reconvene 19 January 2021 for its last session of the current term.