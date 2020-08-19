Parliament switches live-feed due to spiteful comments towards MPs

Samoa’s Parliament while in session.

Press Release

“However due to receiving numerous spiteful comments made towards Members of Parliament on Facebook, it is our duty to protect the integrity of Parliament and Members thus the new initiative to install its live feed with Youtube.”

APIA, SAMOA – 20 AUGUST 2020: Parliament ceased it’s live feed on Facebook with its sitting on Tuesday this week and switched to Youtube due to “spiteful comments made towards Members of Parliament.”

In a press statement, the Clerk of the Legislative Assembly said the new initiative by his Office is its effort to stop and dampen unpleasant and discourteous comments made towards Members of Parliament during its live proceedings on Facebook which exemplifies a breach of respect towards leaders of the country.

“The Office wishes to clarify that the initial purpose of its live feed is so that all our citizens here and abroad have access to Parliament proceedings.

“However due to receiving numerous spiteful comments made towards Members of Parliament on Facebook, it is our duty to protect the integrity of Parliament and Members thus the new initiative to install its live feed with Youtube.

“We are assured that its live feed with Youtube is more secure and the best solution and way forward for its outreach purposes,” said the Clerk of the Assembly.