The Immaculate Conception of Mary Cathedral in Apia.

Staff Reporters

APIA, SAMOA – 23 JUNE 2020: The local churches have been warned about creating animosity and hatred between denominations and individuals in Samoa.

The issue came under Parliament focus this week when the Member of Parliament for Vaimauga West, Sulamanaia Tuivasa pointed to a pastors’ sermon on TVOne that ran down the Catholic faith.

“As a Catholic, he was sad and concerned about the sermon that was attacking my faith,” said the MP.

The Prime Minister said it is concerning for churches to be engaged in such that create hatred between denominations and individuals.

“This is why the Council of Churches was created, so they can work together to sort out church matters and any differences between the churches,” said the Prime Minister.

“Churches must preach about God and must be in the forefront of keeping the peace.”

Tuilaepa told Parliament that he wrote to the Pastor concerned three weeks ago as he had done this before and it reflects on the leadership of the church.

The Prime Minister also warned the TV stations airing such programmes to be responsible and must take action as such programmes create hatred between people.

He also noted that in the history of world, most of the major and on-going wars are between the churches and faiths and Samoa can do well without such and he advised the local churches to seriously look into these issues.

Local TV One had been airing the sermons at 600pm on weekdays.