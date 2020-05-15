Paramount Chief Mataafa Iosefo with Otto Tetens, one of the old photos to be in the exhibition.

APIA, SAMOA – 15 MAY 2020: The Museum of Samoa will host a mini display/exhibition of photographs of Samoa from 1900-1962 to highlighting Samoa’s journey towards Independence.

The display will be at the main foyer of the MESC’s main office at Malifa on Monday 18th and Tuesday 19th to commemorate the annual International Museum Day (IMD).

The small display is due to the Covid-19 social distancing restrictions and will highlight public awareness and appreciation of Museums as “important means of cultural exchange, enrichment of cultures and development of mutual understanding, cooperation and peace among people.”

The Museum of Samoa is under the Ministry of Education, Sports and Culture and will commemorate with the rest of the world, the International Museum Day on Monday, 18th May 2020 on the Theme Museums for Equality: Diversity and Inclusion.

“The Museum of Samoa along with other Museums in the country were institutions established to protect, preserve and promote Samoa’s history and heritage, drawing on opportunities to learn and value our culture and our people.”

Due to SOE restrictions, MESC will host a mini display/exhibition at the main foyer of the MESC’s main office at Malifa on Monday 18th and Tuesday 19th May 2020. The exhibition is a series of photographs of Samoa from 1900-1962 highlighting Samoa’s journey towards Independence in 1962. This mini exhibition is open to the public on both days. Social distancing guidelines will be observed.

“MESC conveys its best wishes to all the Museums in Samoa, to our stakeholders and volunteers from national, regional and international organizations who continue to assist the Museum of Samoa in its effort to safeguard and foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of our heritage and history,” said a MESC statement.