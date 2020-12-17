Police block access as Apia main town centre swims in flood waters

Flood waters around the Development Bank and the Fish & Flea Markets at Savalalo as rains continue to pour after midday.

Staff Reporters

APIA, SAMOA – 18 DECEMBER 2020: Persistent rains overnight has caused heavy flooding giving limited access to the main Apia town business centre that continues to go under flood waters with rain still pouring after midday.

Police have been blocking motorists access at main roads into town at Pesega, Vaimoso, Sinamoga, Fugalei, Vaimea and Lalovaea.

Many motorists had to turn back as the water levels were too high to get into the main Apia business centre and the water remained knee high for most areas after 1000 this morning.

Public Servants have been told to stay home or return home when it’s safe for those who made it to the office early this morning. Only those needed for essential services were asked to come to work. CEOs have been asked to be on standby for any requests from the National Emergency Operations Centre.

Some workers who made it to the workplace were seen mopping and cleaning when the rain subsided only for some time.

Residents at Tua’efu had to evacuate when the Fuluasou river burst its banks over night as well as residents living in low-lying areas around the Vaisigano river.

The road accessing Safata district has again been cut by the flooding river at Nu’usuatia and landslides also affected traffic access on the eastern side of Upolu island. Flooding has brought the usually dormant Mali’oli’o river at Samalaeulu, Savai’i to its full power that usually sucks in a lot of debris and empties it on the seafront at Sale’imoa on Upolu island many miles away.

The Weather office predicts rain to continue as another active convergence zone remains slow moving from the west of Savai’i over the Samoa island group with associated rain and gusty winds.

Periods of rain with heavy falls and thunderstorms as well as gusty winds are anticipated for today.

LATEST WEATHER FORECAST

VALID: HEAVY RAIN WARNING

VALID: MARINE WARNING

VALID: FLOOD WARNING

VALID: WIND ADVISOR

VALID: COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY

VALID: HIGH SURF ADVISORY

Another active convergence zone remains slow moving from the west of Savai’i over the group with associated rain and gusty winds. Periods of rain with heavy falls and thunderstorms as well as gusty winds are anticipated for today. Increasing combine waves and swells of more than 4 metres are expected to impact coastal to open waters and will generate very rough seas and high surf for all of Samoa. Therefore, valid warnings and advisories will remain for the country.

Potential Impacts:

Heavy downpours with poor visibility, gusty winds, foggy and slippery roads over mountain passes and ranges, pooling near roadsides and waterways. Very rough seas and high surf, with possible coastal flooding to exposed locations. River overflows and landslides.