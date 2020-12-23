Police & Customs Seize Drugs Worth $600,000 talā



Police Commissioner, Fuaivailili Egon Keil and Customs Chief Executive Officer, Matafeo Avalisa Viali and police officers showing the media the drugs that were hidden inside food boxes.

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – 23 DECEMBER 2020: The Customs department had seized a shipment of 574 grams of methamphetamine and 2000 plus grams of marijuana from a cargo ship from California US.

The seized consignment is worth over $600,000 talā and were inspected at one of the shipping agents’ compound and later brought into the Customs office at Matautu.

Police Commissioner Fuiavailili Egon Keil confirmed the substances as marijuana and methamphetamine after conducting a preliminary test.

“The 574 grams of methamphetamine is worth $574,000 talā and the 2000 grams of marijuana is equal to $50,000 talā street value,” said Fuiavailili.

He said drugs makes a lot of money in the United States and the street value goes up when it reaches New Zealand or Australia.

“We do not want this stuff coming into Samoa or to be a hub to go to New Zealand or Australia,” he said.

Drugs in cereal boxes and washing powders

The drugs were hidden inside a food container.

“The methamphetamine were hidden inside the cereal boxes whilst the marijuana were put in small containers and jars then hid deep inside the washing powders and packages of chips thinking the dogs would not pick them up,” said Fuiavailili.

He said it is not the first time they have intercepted and busted such shipments but this is by far the biggest.



Recently they intercepted a shipment of illegal stuff such as cannabis on a cargo ship from Brisbane, Australia and Fuaivailili begins to see it as trend within the Pacific.

“The Samoa police and Customs continue to follow this kind of behaviour and activities coming into our ports and we will be vigilant and use whatever resources we have to protect our borders,” he said.

No arrest has been made but Fuiavailili said they will trace the shipment back to where it originated from as they have the addresses.

He said whoever owns the shipment really thought out a way to deliver their stuff in the container of different assortments.

“We do not know if this is a test base or maybe they have been coming into Samoa all these years,” he said.

The Customs Chief Executive Officer, Matafeo Avalisa Viali credited the effort of the K9 Unit and the intelligence they received from their partners hence the success of their work.

“This is a big hit for us and we will continue with the assistance of police to monitor all containers coming into the country,” she said.

Sometimes the name of the person on the consignment does not match the names on the documents but she said whoever’s name is on the consignment will be held responsible for the materials in the consignment.

She also used the opportunity to warn families abroad not to underestimate the security systems in Samoa’s borders.