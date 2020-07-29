Police Investigate Funds Deposited Into Deceased Pensioners Accounts

The Samoa National Provident Funds Chief Executive Officer, Pauli Prince Suhren.

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – 30 JULY 2020: A Samoa National Provident Fund employee has been terminated as Police investigate the Pensioners funds reported to have been deposited into deceased pensioners’ accounts.

This was confirmed by the Chief Executive Officer of the Samoa National Provident Fund, Pauli Prince Suhren.

Pauli told Talamua that the matter has been referred to police to investigate and the accused who worked under the Pensions Division was terminated last week.

He could not disclose how much was deposited on how many accounts because the matter is now with police, but did voice is disappointment over the incident.

“Our Institution deals with money on a daily basis and what’s needed here is honest employees,” said Pauli.

He said a similar case happened in 2017 and the Fund was quick to deal with the person involved.

“Because we deal with substantial amount of money daily, it is our policy to act quickly once a crime is committed,” said Pauli.