Police warns to stay safe as 14 year old male drowns at Mali’oli’o River

APIA, SAMOA – 15 DECEMBER 2020: Police have confirmed a 14-year-old male from Patamea village in Savaii died yesterday of alleged drowning when he went swimming with his brother at the nearby Mali’oli’o River.

Police said the prevailing weather conditions of heavy rainfall, flooding to major rivers, high waves and swells pose vulnerable conditions throughout the week.

“Due to these severe weather conditions, the Samoa Police, Prisons and Corrections Services urge families living around the coast and low-lying areas and near rivers to be vigilant and be extra cautious,” Police Services said on its social page.

“We remind parents and guardians to please keep a close eye on our young children and youth. This tragedy could have been avoided and our condolences to the grieving family. As we head into Christmas and the New Year, let’s not turn cheers into tears.”