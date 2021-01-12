POLITICS: Santa Claus is working overtime

Part of the audience at the FAST rally at Safata.1. constituency yesterday morning.

Staff Reporters

APIA, SAMOA – 13 JANRUARY 2021: Santa Claus is working overtime (and ungratefully) due to political campaigning in Samoa for Aprils’ general elections.

Santa’s ‘plight’ was met with some light-hearted responses from the Safata 1 constituency voters during a packed FAST party rally at Fausaga village yesterday morning.

The point was made when a voter asked about the Prime Minister’s response that questioned where the FAST Party will get the money to fund its policies already publicized like the $51million for all 51 constituencies to fund village initiated development projects.

“The money is with government,” explained party Chairman Laaulialemalietoa Leuatea Polataivao. “It is our collective money. When the government’s time is up, they move off and leave the money in there,” he said.

“I assure you that there is money there but Government has wasted so much money on ill-planned projects such as the Aleipata wharf and airport.”

La’auli told the voters to expect a rapid succession of Government initiated meetings and projects in the villages between now and the April general elections.

“Santa is working without sleep,” he said to a murmur of laughter. “Santa is working overtime …going around with a bag of money,” he said. He also referred to the distribution of $1.3m to Women’s Committees last month.

“Accept and use the money wisely, as it our money, but you must vote for what is right,” said La’auli.

“You have seen what’s happening. Suddenly, we see them winding down their car windows and waving to people.”

The $1million tala annually for every constituency is to fund projects initiated by the villages. A system and process will be devised for Government to work with Village committees to deliver the initiative.

According to La’auli, the current government is too powerful and its MPs are towing the party line to benefit the party at the expense of their constituencies.

The annual $1m allocation or $5m over five years for each of the 51 electoral constituencies, is part of the party’s decentralising development policy that looks at greater village involvement and building their capacity to manage and sustain their own projects.

“But we cannot institute these changes, unless you give us your confidence and vote us in as the new government as the power is in your hands,” La’auli told the voters.

After Safata.1. the FAST Roadshow continued to Siumu yesterday afternoon.

The FAST Roadshow is at Falealili.1. and Falealli.2. today and is using the consultations to gather the voters views to be incorporated in the Party’s manifesto to be publicized at the end of March ahead of Aprils general elections.