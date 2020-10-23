Rejected election candidates preparing to take legal action

Rejected election candidate Toī Lealailepule Ilalio Ioane preparing to take legal action

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – 24 OCTOBER 2020: One intending election candidate whose nomination was rejected by the Electoral Commissioner yesterday, will take a legal challenge.

Toī Lealailepule Ilalio Ioane’s of the Faleata 3 constituency nomination was finally rejected by the Electoral Commissioner today, after trying several times.

Toi told Talamua that he will take a legal challenge against their village mayor, Toī Sakalia Taitu’ave for refusing to sign his papers.

Toī is one of two candidates from Faleata 3 whose nominations have been rejected for the same reason. The other is Paloa Louis Stowers who is also preparing a legal challenge.

Their rejection meant sitting MP, Lealailupule Rimoni Aiafi was listed without an opponent in the confirmed candidates list released by the Electoral Commissioner after 1.00 this afternoon.

Asked about Toī’s case, the Electoral Commissioner, Faimalōmatumua Mathew Lemisio said he could not elaborate on the pulenu’u issue but that Toī was advised that he could not be registered.

Talamua also spoke to the mayor of Vaitele village, Toī Sakalia about his reasons for refusing to sign the candidates’ papers.

“It is very simple, every village has their own foundation, tu ma aga and there is also the law that governs the work of the village mayor. These people including Toī Ioane have not provided service (monotaga) to the village or involved in anything relating to the village (le fai nu’u),” said Toī Sakalia.

“If they want to justify their service, there’s the Court to prove that,” he emphasized.

He said within Vaitele village, there is only one faiga nu’u of Sa Matai’ā, Sa Toī and Sa Kulaga ma le Tofa Pule ma le Foiala o Vaitele.

But according to Toī Ioane, a former mayor, the Sa Mataiā family have their own faiga nu’u, whereas the Sa Toī and Sa Kulagā are the ones serving the village.

Election nominations challenges next

Rejected candidates however can start filing legal challenges next Monday.

“Under the law, a chance is given to anyone who questions our decision(s) to file a petition in Court,” said Faimalōmatumua.

They have one week to file a petition and 20 working days for court proceedings, he said.

Toī is among several candidates who will go to Court over their candidacy’s rejection.