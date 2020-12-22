Repatriation flights Open for Returning Samoans in American Samoa

By Staff Reporters

APIA, SAMOA – 22 DECEMBER 2020: Samoans who have been stranded in American Samoa due to the Covid-19 pandemic can now return home.

This follows the approval by the American Samoa Government of the repatriation flights to go ahead.

However, the Chair of the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC), Agafili Tomaimano Shem Leo emphasized that the flights are only for returning citizens.

Agafili encouraged Samoan citizens who have been stranded in the territory due to the pandemic lockdown and wishing to come home, to register with the Consul General’s office in American Samoa.

He also emphasized the conditions and requirements for returning citizens to meet such as.

Having complete medical clearance, or negative COVID 19 test, to register with Samoa’s Consuls Office in American Samoa.

Samoan citizens who are also permanent residents in American Samoa who may wish to travel over for the festive season or to visit families are not eligible.

The American Samoa Government strictly prohibits travellers from Samoa including Samoan citizens with permanent residents status in the territory from entering American Samoa until the borders are reopened.

Samoan citizens in American Samoa who want to return on the repatriation flights are advised to register with Consular General, Manogiamanu Fonoti Etuale’s office and must provide (i) a medical clearance and (ii) negative COVID 19 test.

The dates for the flights have yet to be confirmed.