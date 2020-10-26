Reverend Nove Vaila’au awarded ONZM for services to the Samoan community

Reverend Nove Vailaau awarded the ONZM by the Governor-General of New Zealand, Her Excellency The Rt. Hon Dame Patsy Reddy last week.

The former General Secretary of the Congregational Christian Church of Samoa, Reverend Nove Vaila’au has been awarded the Order of New Zealand Merit for services to the Samoan community.

Reverend Vaila’au is the CEO of the Congregational Christian Church of Samoa (EFKS) New Zealand Trust, which he established to liaise with government to address issues impacting New Zealand Samoans.

He has been Church Minister of the Porirua EFKS for 22 years. He helped to create the Atamu Porirua EFKS Incorporated and The Aoga Amata Porirua, community-driven organisations that help young Samoans.

In 2015, Reverend Vaila’au established the EFKSNZ Trust to directly liaise with central and local government to address the social and economic issues impacting the lives of New Zealand Samoans.

He held the voluntary role of CEO of the EFKSNZ Trust since 2017, which serves more than 70 congregations and 25,000 members.

Describing his focus on liberating theology, he talks about “social capital” and “social economy” referring to the usually voluntary contribution of the churches and the unifying elements of group and cultural identity to maintain communities in New Zealand. He said these should be seriously considered as major contributions to obtaining funding for community driven and delivered projects to lift the socio-economic status of Pacific peoples in New Zealand. He thinks such projects must be devised and delivered by Pacific service providers.

Through creating alternative income streams, he has been able to reduce the Church’s reliance on donations by 50 percent. He has helped to create the Atamu Porirua EFKS Incorporated and The Aoga Amata Porirua, two community-driven organisations that help the development of young Samoans.