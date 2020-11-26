Rising Domestic Violence Concerns Police

Police Inspector Tologatā Tafa Misieliota speaking at the launch of the Villages Family Safety Committee Work Plan on Tuesday this week.

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – 26 NOVEMBER 2020: The Ministry of Police has expressed concern over the rapid and continuing rise of cases of domestic violence in the country.

The growing domestic violence statistics were revealed at the launch of the Villages Family Safety Committee Work Plan on Tuesday this week, coordinated by the Office of the Ombudsman.

“Reports of increasing domestic violence and calls to police for assistance and other mainstream services go beyond society’s preconceived notion of what constitutes violence,” Police Inspector Tologatā Tafa Misieliota told the meeting.

“There are many types of non-contact and indirect abuse and neglect,” said Inspector Tologatā.

From January to October this year, Police recorded 807 cases compared to 492 for the same period in 2019.

“The difference of 315 cases between 2019 and 2020 is an indication that we all need to act now,” said Tologata.

He labelled it a ‘disease’ that would remain in the community if there is no collective effort to address it.

Police recorded the lowest number of cases for the months of February, April and June and according to Tologatā, this was probably due to the awareness programmes conducted around these months by various organisations and Government ministries.

But the number rose dramatically in March to 101, 84 cases in May, 81 in Jul, 89 for August, 96 in September and 86 in October.

Since March, the number seems to fluctuate, “but still on a high level,” said Tologatā.

Of the 849 victims identified up to October this year, 33% were male and 67% female. The victims were in the 1 to 50 years age group.

Domestic violence alcohol related

Police statistics also show alcohol as the top agent for domestic violence cases such as assault, uttering insulting words, intentional damage and causing injuries.

All these crimes are related to various type of alcohol available locally.

Tologatā believes although alcohol related cases are not new, the difference now is the easy access to alcohol.

One of the participants Pauga Ti’iti’i Tuiletufuga of Vaie’e Village Safety Committee agreed with Tologatā.

“In the past, you wait until pay day to buy a bottle of beer, but with the cheap brands now on sale, one can buy as many as you like,” he said.

Pauga said that for their village, the Village Council is very strict on these issues and have set high penalties to ensure the safety and security of the village.

For the police, Tologatā urged Village Family Safety Committees being set up and the general public to work together and to report domestic violence cases for the health and safety of the community and country.