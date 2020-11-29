Sailor did not Inform Authorities of his COVID-19 Positive Status in Italy



Checking incoming passengers at Faleolo International Airport

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – 30 NOVEMBER 2020: The Samoan sailor who was tested positive with COVID-19 last Thursday did test positive in August 2020 while working in Italy, but he failed to inform the local authorities.

The Prime Minister, Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi disclosed the sailors COVID-19 history to the media last Friday.

“They were both tested positive of the virus in August and September but later declared free of the virus before they returned home,” said Tuilaepa.

Both are in isolation at the National Hospital and one of them was tested positive and his status remains inconclusive with his blood test results expected from New Zealand later today.

The sailors returned home on the flight that arrived 13 November and the second positive Covid-19 case, a man who travelled from Melbourne via Auckland to Samoa was on the same flight. The quarantine time for all passengers on that flight, have been extended for another week.

In a previous press conference, the Director General of Health, Leausa Dr. Take Naseri said they have requested the company the sailor worked for in Italy for any medical information on the sailor.

The patient/doctor information was declared confidential by Leausa then but Tuilaepa revealed the sailors COVID-19 history last Friday.

He said the health documents they presented on arrival were processed thoroughly and all seemed to be in order but there was no mention of being tested positive for the virus.

Such information is very vital to the safety and security of the country, now Samoa has recorded to positive cases after 9 months of COVID-19 lockdown.

Strict Entry Criteria for Future Repatriation Flights

As two more repatriation flights are expected before the end of the year, strict protocols are now in place given the two positive cases.

These include thorough scrutiny of all passengers’ latest medical history and compliance to needed requirements.

“Strict measures will be taken to prove if the person was tested positive before and later negative, and if proven, then that person will not be allowed on these flights into the country,” said Tuilaepa.

Priority is given to Samoan residents in New Zealand and Samoan students in Fiji and Australia.

For months, the Samoan sailors working in Europe have called for assistance so they can return home, but Government remains reluctant due to the high health risk.

However, Tuilaepa said Government cannot ignore the calls and did allow 26 sailors on the 13 November 2020 flight. One them is Samoa’s first Covid-19 positive case.

More sailors were booked on the cancelled US repatriation flight that was supposed to arrive in the weekend.

With two positive cases, Samoa is now on COVID-19 Level 1 Alert.

The Prime Minister urged the country to remain calm as Government awaits the results from the sailors blood samples that were sent to New Zealand last Friday.