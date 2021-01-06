Saipipi Primary School gets $300,000 talā grant from Japan



SIGNING OF THE GRANT CONTRACT: Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Samoa, H.E. Mr. Terasawa Genichi with the President of Saipipi School Committee, Tofa Peniamina.

APIA,SAMOA – 06 JANUARY 2021: The Government of Japan continues its commitment to improve education learning environment across Samoa. Today, a Signing Ceremony formalised an approved grant project for the Saipipi Primary School to be funded through Japans Grant Assistance Grassroots Human Security Projects.

The grant was signed at Japan’s Embassy in Apia, between Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Samoa, H.E. Mr. Terasawa Genichi and the President of Saipipi Primary School Committee, Tofa Peniamina.

The School Committee received a grant of up to USD 129,686 (approximately SAT 333,000).

The school’s current school building is more than fifteen years old and is deteriorating due to its age and exposure to numerous natural disasters such as cyclones.

Japan provides small and flexible grants to support development projects at the grassroots level through its GGP for the areas of high priority in Samoa’s Strategy for Development (SDS) which includes education.

The grant will construct a new school building with eight classrooms, a library and a staff room.

The GGP Programme in Samoa has been widely implemented in areas such as education, water supply and health since 1991. To date, more than 190 projects have been implemented under the GGP Programme which amount to an approximate value exceeding USD 1.6 million (approximately SAT 4 million).