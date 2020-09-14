Samoa Airways cancels Savai’i services

APIA, SAMOA: Lack of passengers to Savai’i island has forced Samoa Airways to cancel flights until early October.

The Airline said “it regrettably had to postpone the scheduled flight services to Savai’i from last Friday, 11th September until Monday 5th October due to low customer demand at this time.”

The airline says it looks to now launch these services on Friday 9th October with the possibility of additional services for the White Sunday long weekend.

Flights to the Maota and Asau air strips on the island had been off for quite sometime and bringing back the flights last month during the lockdown had not been easy.

Travellers have been used to the hourlong boat ride between the islands and may only opt for the flight in an emergency or as the last travel option.

But keeping a regular daily schedule to attract passengers had not been viable to maintain for the airline.