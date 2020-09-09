Samoa elected Co-Chair of ILO Advisory Board on Climate Action for Jobs 

Samoa has been elected as co-chair of the International Advisory Board for Jobs Initiative under International Labour Organization (ILO).

Lautafi Fio Selafi Joseph Purcell, Minister of Commerce Industry and Labour was voted from the Board of 13 members made from the Government officials, mainly Ministers of Labour representing four regions of America, Europe, Africa and Asia Pacific. The other five members are representatives from International Trade Union Conference (ITUC), International Organization of Employers (IOE), UN Executive Office of the Secretary- General, ILO Office, and International financial institutions respectively.

Lautafi will be co-chairing the International Advisory Board with Ms Teresa Ribera, Fourth Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister for Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge from Spain.

The International Advisory Board was established on the concept that was adopted in Paris Agreement on Climate Change in 2015. This is the Just Transition to sustainable development can power a human-centred approach to the future of work. It has the potential to transform economies and societies, maximize opportunities for decent work, reduce inequalities, and promote social justice through support to industries, enterprises, workers and communities affected negatively. A just transition matters for all countries, at all levels of development.

To turn this human-centred agenda into concrete action, the United Nations Secretary General, Director General of International Labour Organization, leaders of Governments, Employers, and Workers organizations launched a Climate Action for Jobs Initiative at United Nations conference on Climate Change held in Madrid, in December 2019.

The Initiative is intended to provide a roadmap to support and give effect to the commitments made by countries at the Climate Action Summit of September 2019. International Labour Organization has been identified to spearhead the implementation of the Initiative. Hence the governance structure of the Climate Action for Job Initiatives is the International Advisory Board, with Donor Group, International Technical Group, and National Steering Committees.

Samoa apart from the co-chair of this International Advisory Board for Climate Action for Jobs, Minister Lautafi Purcell was also elected as a Vice Chairman of the Blue Pacific Big Ocean States (BPBOS) that was established last year at the High Level Ministerial Meeting in Port Moresby in PNG, under the endorsement of the ILO Director General, Mr Guy Ryder.

The Blue Pacific Big Ocean States is the Pacific Labour Ministers platform that pursue decent work and just transition through Climate Action for Jobs. The main focus is strengthening of the Pacific positions on their action plans, knowledge sharing on effect of Climate Change, and establish strategical direction need for green jobs in the pacific linking between the employment and environmental action.