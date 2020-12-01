Samoa Enforces New Compulsory Regulations for Citizens Returning From Overseas

The Chairman of the National Emergency Operations Centre, Agafili Shem Leo and the Director General of Health, Leausa Dr. Take Naseri giving the latest Covid-19 update to the media.

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – 01 DECEMBER 2020: New compulsory regulations are enforced for residents returning from overseas on repatriation flights as Samoa sits on Alert Level 1 for two historical cases of Covid-19.

The Director General of Health, Leausa Dr. Take Naseri confirmed yesterday that the 70 year old man who tested positive, did contract the virus in August in Australia and the 23 year old sailor back in May while working in Italy.

The 70 year old was registered as a passenger on the repatriation flight on the 2 October, but could not make it due to his positive result, and after being cleared of the virus, flew over to New Zealand to catch the flight that arrived in Samoa13 November. He was ten seats away from the sailor on the same flight.

According to Leausa, there is no difference between the results from tests conducted locally and the results that were sent for reconfirmation in New Zealand.

These were the swab samples and blood samples of the two positive COVID-19 cases recorded for Samoa of the 23 year old sailor and the 70 year old man.

Historical COVID-19 cases not infectious

Despite the virus presence in the two cases, Leausa assured the country that it is “non-infectious”

He explained that there are reactions in the body of the two positive cases to fight and reject the virus so there is a small chance of the virus being infectious,

“Currently the viral counts had decreased to a low infectivity level,” according to Leausa.

The explanation shed some light on confusing results for Samoa’s two positive cases, whereby follow-up tests had returned negative.

Both the 70 year old man’s wife and the sailor’s roommate have also tested negative since they arrived in Samoa.

Due to these cases, Cabinet has approved compulsory medical tests and stricter health regulations for incoming passengers under the latest Travel Advisory.

Cabinet also approved that priority be given to returning residents from New Zealand and Samoan students who have completed scholarship studies in Australia on two flights scheduled for the 4th and 7th of December.

The 7 days extension for the passengers of the repatriation flight of 13 November continues and they will all be retested later as well as the frontline workers.

When asked why they could not pick up the information on the two positive cases before they entered the country, Leausa said all travellers were given the Travel Advisory and requirements that needed to be complied to.

Strict travel requirements now in place address these issues so that the remaining repatriation flights are safe and secure.